Family Fun with Center-On-The-Go

Several hundred children having a fun Saturday as the Center for The Arts celebrated Family Fun Day at the Elks Lodge in Grass Valley. The free, four-hour event was part of the Center’s committment to provide services even while the Center’s permananet facility undergoes renovations. Executive director, Amber Jo Manuel said the day was full of activities.

Listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Walter Bringman, a Center Board Member says the event highlights some ofthe best

Listen to Walter Bringman

Board member, Roger Stover, says he volunteers to work all of the Family Fun Days.

Listen to Roger Stover

Families were having fun taking in all the activities.

Listen to a young father

As part of the Center for The Arts Holiday Family Fun Day, the children also enjoyed the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus.