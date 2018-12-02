< Back to All News

Family Fun with Center-On-The-Go

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 12:49 PM PST

Several hundred children having a fun Saturday as the Center for The Arts celebrated Family Fun Day at the Elks Lodge in Grass Valley. The free, four-hour event was part of the Center’s committment to provide services even while the Center’s permananet facility undergoes renovations. Executive director, Amber Jo Manuel said the day was full of activities.

Walter Bringman, a Center Board Member  says the event highlights some ofthe best

Board member, Roger Stover, says he volunteers to work all of the Family Fun Days.

Families were having fun taking in all the activities.

As part of the Center for The Arts Holiday Family Fun Day, the children also enjoyed the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus.

