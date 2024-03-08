< Back to All News

Family Justice Center Sought For Nevada County

Posted: Mar. 8, 2024 12:30 AM PST

Victim/survivors of intimate partner violence in Nevada County face several barriers to accessing services. That includes geographic isolation and transportation challenges. They’re also often unaware of existing resources. And once referred, they can find it daunting to visit multiple locations. So District Attorney Jesse Wilson says County Supervisors recently approved a 220-thousand-dollar grant application for what’s called the Emerging Family Justice Center…

The program serves victims of sexual assault, child and elder abuse, transnational abandonment, and human trafficking. It also helps them file petitions for protective orders, including restraining orders. Wilson says the Center could also go hand-in-hand with the county’s Victim Witness Services office…

County staff says the lack of cohesive efforts between multidisciplinary providers causes service gaps and ineffective use of limited resources. In preparation for this project, the DA’s Office has convened a working group of stakeholders. That includes law enforcement, prosecution, community-based victim service providers, child welfare services, and medical and therapeutic providers.

