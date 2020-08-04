Fares Resume For Gold Country Stage Riders

If you’ve ridden on Gold Country Stage recently, you no doubt noticed that it’s no longer free. Regular fares resumed at the start of the month. Fares had been suspended since the first coronavirus shutdowns, in mid-March, as a way to help ease the financial challenges for people laid off from their jobs. But Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh says government money normally applied to Free Fare Days for special events, has run out…

But despite three and a half months of free fares, Van Valkenburgh says ridership is still at only around 50-percent of normal, although that’s an improvement from the 80-percent initial drop, during the first month of the pandemic. But he says most financial concerns will be linked to a longterm drop in sales tax revenue…

Gold Country Stage also reduced its schedule at the start of the pandemic, which is still from 7am to 5:30pm, instead of 4:55am to 8pm.