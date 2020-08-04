< Back to All News

Fares Resume For Gold Country Stage Riders

Posted: Aug. 4, 2020 1:46 AM PDT

If you’ve ridden on Gold Country Stage recently, you no doubt noticed that it’s no longer free. Regular fares resumed at the start of the month. Fares had been suspended since the first coronavirus shutdowns, in mid-March, as a way to help ease the financial challenges for people laid off from their jobs. But Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh says government money normally applied to Free Fare Days for special events, has run out…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

But despite three and a half months of free fares, Van Valkenburgh says ridership is still at only around 50-percent of normal, although that’s an improvement from the 80-percent initial drop, during the first month of the pandemic. But he says most financial concerns will be linked to a longterm drop in sales tax revenue…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Gold Country Stage also reduced its schedule at the start of the pandemic, which is still from 7am to 5:30pm, instead of 4:55am to 8pm.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha