Farm Bureau Celebrates Centennial With Dinner

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 7:27 AM PDT

The Nevada County Farm Bureau has been around for a hundred years now, and has come up with an appropriate way to celebrate its centennial…

The menu will feature pork, beef, and lamb, with potatoes and onions, and berry cobbler for dessert, and will be at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Treat Street. The farm bureau was established in 1918 to promote local agriculture, but Jim Drew with the farm bureau says things have changed a bit during the last century…

The farm bureau also has a farm tour in June, they also have a Farm Day for kids in the fall, and sponsors the Ag Experience area during the fair. The dinner is Sunday at 5pm. Tickets and information available at nevadacountyfarmbureau.com.

