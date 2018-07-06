Nevada County Grown is hosting its first ever agrotourism event this weekend. The first annual Farm Trail Weekend provides participants with an opportunity to vist and tour twelve unique farms and ranches in Nevada County. Samanath Bass with Nevada County Grown says the event offers more than what a regular vistor to a farm stand might experience.

Listen to Samantha Bass

The theme for the weekend is Tour-Taste-Discover.

The tour includes a varety of farms and ranches and provide tour particpants a more indepth look at the local operations. One special event, the Food Bank of Nevada County’s Barbeque takes place on Saturday. The Food Bank is renaming their production garden after founder, Toni Thompson.

Bass says the twelve stop tour allows you to tour the farms at your own pace over both Saturday and Sunday. For more informations and tickets visit NevadaCountyFarmTrail.com.