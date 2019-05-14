< Back to All News

Farmers Market Changes Begin This Week

Posted: May. 14, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

A reminder that there have been some changes in Nevada County’s farmers markets this year, and some of them go into effect this week. Beginning today, the Tuesday market, which used to be at the Rood Center, will be in the Raley’s parking lot in Grass Valley. All of the markets are in Grass Valley now, with a re-branding…

Listen to Phil Zeiter 1

Also, the Thursday market, which used to be in Penn Valley, has consolidated with the Grass Valley Downtown Association, to have a market downtown every week. Phil Zeiter is president of the group, which represents the growers. He says this arrangement will be much better for them…

Listen to Phil Zeiter 2

On Thursdays when the city doesn’t close Mill and Main Streets for the downtown event, the Thursday market will be from 4 to 7pm at the parking lot at the corner of Neal and South Auburn streets. The Tuesday market iu the Raley’s parking lot is from 8am to noon, and they still have the market at the Northstar House, which runs every Saturday into November.

