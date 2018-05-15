< Back to All News

Farmer’s Market Gaining Momentum as Weather Improves

Posted: May. 15, 2018 5:16 AM PDT

With the rains diminishing and warmer weather in the area, the local farmer’s markets are beginning to see more produce. The Nevada County Growers Market at the North Star House was busy Saturday morning.

Shawna Johnson of Johnson Farms in Nevada City said its getting better after the slow start and already has quite a bounty to offer shoppers.

Johnson says she is also looking forward to what is still to come.

The Harris’s are regulars at the market and think its great opportunity.

The Nevada County Growers Market takes place each Saturday at the North Star House on Auburn Road. For a complete list of local Farmer’s Markets visit MyNevadaCounty.com

