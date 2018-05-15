Farmer’s Market Gaining Momentum as Weather Improves

With the rains diminishing and warmer weather in the area, the local farmer’s markets are beginning to see more produce. The Nevada County Growers Market at the North Star House was busy Saturday morning.

Listen to Mr. Harris

Shawna Johnson of Johnson Farms in Nevada City said its getting better after the slow start and already has quite a bounty to offer shoppers.

Listen to Shawna Johnson

Johnson says she is also looking forward to what is still to come.

Listen to Shawna Johnson

The Harris’s are regulars at the market and think its great opportunity.

Listen to Mrs. Harris

The Nevada County Growers Market takes place each Saturday at the North Star House on Auburn Road. For a complete list of local Farmer’s Markets visit MyNevadaCounty.com