Farming Academy Focuses On Business Side

Is your dream to run a small farm or ranch?

The University of California Cooperative Extension is offering the Beginning Farming Academy for people who know how to farm or raise animals but want to make a business of it.

Cindy Fake, UCCE Horticulture and Small Farms Advisor says The Academy is an intensive 2-day introduction to starting a small commercial farm or ranch.

The focus is on what it takes to make a farm or ranch economically viable.

The intent of the academy is to get potential farmers moving in the right direction so they may be profitable within three years.

The Beginning Farm Acadmy is in Auburn all day April 6 and April7 and includes a farm visit and vist to the Farmers Market.

For more details visit the Placer/Nevada County University California Agriculure and Natural Resources website.