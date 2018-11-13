Fatal Accident I80 at Heather Glen

A fatal accident on Interstate 80 between Auburn and Colfax early Tuesday morning. The California Highway patrol in Auburn reports the accident occurred around 7:35 AM on the westbound side of the freeway when the driver apparently lost control and hit part of the overcross.

Listen to Officer Chad Schmitt

Officer Chad Schmitt says the the 16 year old driver appeared to swerve off the right hand side of the roadway.

Listen to Officer Chad Schmitt

The name of the driver was not released because of her age. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.