Fatal Accident Suspect Appears In Court

An 80-year-old Grass Valley man made his first appearance in a Nevada County courtroom on Monday, after being charged with murder in a fatal head-on collision on New Year’s Eve. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Poquette’s previous driving record and arrests allow such a charge to be filed. He says Poquette also made a similar unsafe turning move with his motorhome, causing another head-on crash on Highway 49, about six miles from the most recent accident, in June of 2017. This one was non-fatal…

Poquette also involved in a vehicle pursuit in 2009 on Highway 20 and in 2018 he was arrested on vandalism charges in Grass Valley for allegedly keying cars along East Main Street. Walsh indicates Poquette likely has mental health issues…

The New Year’s Eve accident killed 56-year-old Jana Price of Chico. Poquette and the driver of a third car were transported to Sutter Roseville Hospital for their injuries.