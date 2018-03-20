Fatal Crash Snarls Hwy 49 Commute

A man from Auburn has been killed, after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in Placer County early Tuesday morning. CHP Officer Robert Luthy says it happened at Joeger Road, where 55-year-old Arthur Blankenship was approaching the stop sign to turn left onto the highway, at around 5:40am…

Luthy says Blankenship’s car was broadsided by the driver of a pickup, and the pickup was rear-ended by the driver of an SUV…

The driver of the pickup is a 43-year-old man from Grass Valley, the driver of the SUV is a 16-year-old girl, who is also from Grass Valley. The accident caused major slowdowns and backups for commute traffic, with all four lanes not reopening until around 7:40am.