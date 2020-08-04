Fatal Hit and Run Arrest Near Fairgrounds

A Rough and Ready woman has been arrested for a fatal hit and run accident involving a Waste Management employee. The employee, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department as 59-year-old Michael Jodoin, also from Rough and Ready, was doing cleanup work on McCourtney Road, outside the Fairgrounds, Monday morning, when he was allegedly struck by 47-year-old Amy Hannan. Hannan was booked on felony charges of DUI causing great bodily injury, hit and run causing death or injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.