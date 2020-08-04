< Back to All News

Fatal Hit and Run Arrest Near Fairgrounds

Posted: Aug. 4, 2020 5:38 AM PDT

A Rough and Ready woman has been arrested for a fatal hit and run accident involving a Waste Management employee. The employee, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department as 59-year-old Michael Jodoin, also from Rough and Ready, was doing cleanup work on McCourtney Road, outside the Fairgrounds, Monday morning, when he was allegedly struck by 47-year-old Amy Hannan. Hannan was booked on felony charges of DUI causing great bodily injury, hit and run causing death or injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha