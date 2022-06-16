< Back to All News

Fatal Hit and Run Driver Gets Seven Year Sentence

Posted: Jun. 16, 2022 2:06 PM PDT

It’s seven years in prison for a Rough and Ready woman, in a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened nearly two years ago. 49-year-old Amy Hannan had pleaded guilty, last December, to the most serious charge of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, which included a sentencing enhancement of leaving the scene of a crime. The Nevada County judge’s sentence was in line with what prosecutors wanted. But District Attorney Jesse Wilson says the judge had first ordered a 90-day diagnostic for Hannan before making a decision. She could have been sentenced anywhere from probation to eight years in prison, due to her lack of prior driving violations…

The accident happened in August of 2020 near the Fairgrounds…

The victim, 59-year-old Michael Jodoin, was a Waste Management employee. Authorities say Hannan was under the influence of a prescribed medication, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

