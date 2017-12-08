FBI Offers Reward North State Bank Robber

The FBI is now offering a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of a man who’s committed 14 North State bank robberies in the last 4 years, with the closest one in this area being in Auburn. Public Affairs Specialist, Gina Swankie, says they’ve dubbed him the “Khaki Bandit”. At the time of the robberies, he has frequently worn khaki pants…

Swanke says the suspect has also frequently worn stocking caps or a ball cap, and long-sleeved, zip-front shirts and jackets, with a hat and glasses. Photos are available on the FBI’s Wanted Bank Robber website. Last May, the “Khaki Bandit” robbed an El Dorado Savings branch on Combie Road. He’s robbed two more banks since then, with the most recent one occurring at Yosemite Bank in Groveland on Tuesday, December 5th…

The “Khaki Bandit” has also robbed the same bank in Napa three times. The other 9 robberies have occurred in Glen Ellen, Pioneer, Walnut Grove, Felton, Weaverville, Durham, Arbuckle, Woodside, and Guala. If you have any information, you can submit it to “tips-dot-fbi-dot-gov”, or you can call the Sacramento FBI office at 916-746-7000.