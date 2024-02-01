February Is Also Grand Jury Awareness Month

Over six months since the new one was impaneled, the Nevada County Grand Jury still has a membership shortage. But one of those members, and former foreman, Joe D’Andrea, told the Board of Supervisors last week that this is also the first year of having a local chapter with the California Grand Jury Association. And that could help recruitment efforts…

D’Andrea, who is in his third year with the Grand Jury, said membership is currently four short of the 19 needed for full staffing. The Board of Supervisors passed its annual resolution proclaiming February as Grand Jury Awareness Month, as another way to help attract more applicants. Supervisor Heidi Hall said she knows the huge time committment makes it difficult…

Jurors spend 20 to 30 hours each week researching, interviewing, reading, and attending meetings to monitor local government activities. They choose issues to examine based on citizen-initiated complaints and on the will of the jurors. They may investigate efficiency, audit financial records, and review all public records.