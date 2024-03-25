February Jobless Rate Is Unchanged

No monthly change in Nevada County’s latest unemployment rate to be released. It was four-point-eight percent in February. Luis Alejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says that was also the January rate, which had jumped point-six percent from December…

But the rate is also up point-seven percent from a year ago. The biggest monthly numerical increases included in Retail Trade, up 40 jobs. But there was a much more notable spike, from last year, of 320 jobs. Mining, Logging, and Construction saw the same increase, which is mostly construction work in the county…

The second biggest monthly sector increase was Leisure and Hospitality, or 30. It includes hotel and restaurant employment. Meanwhile, the biggest monthly decline was in the Government sector, at 140. Our rate is also over a-point lower than the statewide rate. We also have the 13th lowest rate among California’s 58 counties. Looking at neighboring counties: Placer County had the 10th-lowest rate. Yuba County ranked 45th and Sutter County was 50th. San Mateo County ranked first, with Colusa County ranking last.