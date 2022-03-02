< Back to All News

February Rainfall Here Second-Lowest On Record

Posted: Mar. 2, 2022 12:06 PM PST

If you were wondering if it was the driest February on record for the Grass Valley area, you’d be close. The National Weather Service says it was the second-driest, at just point-13 inches. And the record was only two years ago, when we had just a trace. But a year ago, it was three-point-88 inches. And if you combine January’s total, of just one-point seven inches, Meteorologist Scott Rowe says it’s the driest-ever two-month period for this area…

And Sacramento just broke a record, on Wednesday, for the most days in a row without measurable rain, or 53. Meanwhile, Rowe says a system is finally coming in. But it won’t arrive until Friday, instead of Thursday, and will be weaker than originally predicted…

Rowe says half-an-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain is now predicted for the Grass Valley area. But for the season to date, we’re only at about 34-and-a-third inches. And we won’t be even close to the historical average for the entire water year of 53 inches.

