February Rainfall Here Second-Lowest On Record

If you were wondering if it was the driest February on record for the Grass Valley area, you’d be close. The National Weather Service says it was the second-driest, at just point-13 inches. And the record was only two years ago, when we had just a trace. But a year ago, it was three-point-88 inches. And if you combine January’s total, of just one-point seven inches, Meteorologist Scott Rowe says it’s the driest-ever two-month period for this area…

And Sacramento just broke a record, on Wednesday, for the most days in a row without measurable rain, or 53. Meanwhile, Rowe says a system is finally coming in. But it won’t arrive until Friday, instead of Thursday, and will be weaker than originally predicted…

Rowe says half-an-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain is now predicted for the Grass Valley area. But for the season to date, we’re only at about 34-and-a-third inches. And we won’t be even close to the historical average for the entire water year of 53 inches.