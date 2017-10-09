Federal Assistance Granted For Two Local Fires

The Lobo and Cascade Fires are two of seven wildfires in the state that are getting federal assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has determined that the fires and the possible destruction constitute a major disaster. FEMA grants provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The other fires are burning in Mendocino, Napa, Solano, and Sonoma Counties. FEMA officials say the seven fires combined have threatened more than 14-thousand homes, 100 businesses, a post office, three fire stations, a school, and a state hospital. Eligible costs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies, and mobilization activities.
NANCY L. RIPCKE
I WAS IN THE ROUGH AND READY FIRE. I WAS ON IMMED. FIRE EVACUATION ALTHOUGH, THANK GOD, I DID NOT NEED TO EVAC.
FOR 3.5 DAYS I HAD NO FOOD AND WATER AND WITH THE ELE. OUT FOR THAT LONG I LOST ABOUT $160.00 WORTH OF FOOD AND VEGETABLES.
I AM A SENIOR (70) AND CANNOT AFFORD TO BUY ANY FOOD. i NEED FRESH MEAT AND FREST VEGETABLES BECAUSE OF THE SPECIAL DIET I NEED TO MAINTAIN.
PLEASE HELP ME WITH FRESH VEGETABLES AND FISHE CHICKEN, SOME RED MEAT AND LNCH MEAT AND WHEAT BREAD. GOD BLESS IF YOU CAAN HELP . MS. NANCY L. TIPCKE 14407 ROUGH AND READY HWY, ROUGH AND READY CA.95975. GOD BLESS OUR FIRE DERT FOR SANDWICHES/WATER. 530-272-8000