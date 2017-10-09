Federal Assistance Granted For Two Local Fires

The Lobo and Cascade Fires are two of seven wildfires in the state that are getting federal assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has determined that the fires and the possible destruction constitute a major disaster. FEMA grants provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The other fires are burning in Mendocino, Napa, Solano, and Sonoma Counties. FEMA officials say the seven fires combined have threatened more than 14-thousand homes, 100 businesses, a post office, three fire stations, a school, and a state hospital. Eligible costs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies, and mobilization activities.

–gf