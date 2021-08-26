< Back to All News

Federal Disaster Declaration For Fire Victims Here

Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 5:18 PM PDT

A major assistance boost for individuals, as well as public agencies, impacted by the River Fire that occurred about three weeks ago. President Biden has issued a Federal Disaster declaration. Office of Emergency Services Manager, Paul Cummings, says it opens up ways to apply for more programs…

The fire destroyed over 100 homes in Placer and Nevada Counties, including 53 in Nevada County. Cummings says assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans, and other related needs, such as childcare, medical, and dental expenses. Cummings says the most centralized source for information on ways to apply is through 2-1-1 Connecting Point…

The declaration also covers Plumas and Lassen Counties, which have been impacted by the Dixie Fire.

