Federal Shutdown Worries Co Health Human Services

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 2:54 PM PST

As the federal government shutdown continues, more concern is being expressed by Nevada County’s Health and Human Services Department. The department’s chief fiscal and administrative officer, Ryan Gruver, says there is the potential for impacting certain services in the near future…

click to listen to Ryan Gruver

Meanwhile, staffing at the federal Office of Food and Nutrition Services has been cut by 95-percent, with the federal Department of Health and Human Services saying almost eight-thousand employees aren’t at work. But Gruver says recipients shouldn’t be worried yet…

click to listen to Ryan Gruver

Child nutrition programs, including school lunch, breakfast, summer food service, and special milk will continue through February.

