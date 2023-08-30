Feedback Sought On County ADU Guidebook

Residents interested in building an Accessory Dwelling or “Granny” Unit on their unincorporated Nevada County property are now invited to provide feedback on a draft guidebook that’s now available on line. The county adopted an ordinance allowing them, in accordance with state law, in the spring of 2019. Associate Planner Marie Maniscalco says the guidebook goes beyond do’s and dont’s…

So-called ADU’s come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They can range from prefabricated to brand-new additions that are attached to, or detached from, the main home. The size can be from a 150-square-foot studio to a 12-hundred-square-foot unit with multiple

Maniscalco says the county has received 130 building permit applications for ADU’s, so far. You can also visit a prefabricated one and ask questions during the county’s Collaboration Day, at the Rood Center, on September 8th. Comments on the guidebook can be submitted until September 18th. And later in the fall, a full suite of resources, including the final version of the guidebook, plus a cost calculator, will be released.