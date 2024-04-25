Feedback Sought On Two New Roundabouts

Construction of two new roundabouts could begin as soon as next year and Nevada County is asking residents to provide feedback through a brief online survey. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says that’ll re-align the two three-legged intersections of Ridge Road and Rough and Ready Highway. Also near Adams Avenue and Ridge Road. She says the roundabouts should help address traffic issues near Yuba River Charter School and also improve air quality, among other benefits…

Wolfe says pedestrian safety will also be improved, along with recreational access…

Wolfe says questions in the brief survey include why residents drive through the area and how often. Also, if they’ll have any new reasons for using it in the future. The deadline to complete it is May eighth.