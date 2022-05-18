Feiler Found Sane And Released From Supervision

A man who pleaded no contest to murder in Nevada County a decade ago, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity, has been restored to mental health and released with no more supervision. Assistant Nevada District Attorney Bob Burns says that’s the determination of the judge in the case of Cody Feiler, after a recent hearing. Feiler had admitted to the beating death of 75-year-old James Turner, near the Alta Sierra airport runway, in 2011, during what was described, at the time, by authorities, as a schizophrenic episode. After the original court proceedings, Feiler was sent to a state mental hospital in Napa. He then successfully petitioned the court to no longer be an inpatient, and be transferred to outpatient treatment, in 2017. He later petitioned for a trial and to be released from any supervision, if found to be legally sane.