Feinstein Honored By Nevada County Supes

At their meeting on Tuesday, Nevada County Supervisors also approved a resolution honoring the life and legacy of Senator Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein died on September 29th at the age of 90. After being elected in 1992, she became the longest-serving senator to represent California, as well as the longest-serving female senator in U.S history. And Senior Management Analyst, Jeff Thorsby, also reminded the Board about how Feinstein advocated directly for the county over the past several years…

And Thorsby said Feinstein’s office continued to meet with county staff and members of the Board to discuss local challenges. Most recently, Supervisors Heidi Hall and Hardy Bullock met with Feinstein’s staff to discuss the availability and affordability of wildfire insurance…

And Supervisor Lisa Swarthout said she had a more personal encounter, when Feinstein was mayor of San Francisco. Swarthout was working at a jewelry store in the city, at the time, that was owned by Feinstein’s cousin…

The resolution also stated, in part, that Feinstein maintained an open-door policy to local governments and rural counties throughout her tenure.