Felony Arrest Of Man Throwing Brick At D-A’s Office

Posted: Apr. 7, 2021 12:30 AM PDT

A Nevada City man has been arrested on a felony vandalism charge for throwing a brick at the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office building. The office is located on Commercical Street. Police Sergeant Sean Mason says they went there at around 1:30am on Tuesday. Not long after that, they saw 30-year-old Jeremy Jenkins, across the street in Robinson Plaza…

click to listen to Sgt Mason

Mason says the brick hit a glass door…

click to listen to Sgt Mason

Mason says it didn’t appear that the glass was actually shattered. But he says since the damage still exceeded 400 dollars, that meant Jenkins could be booked for a felony. He also says it’s not the first time that the D-A’s office building has been damaged, that he recalls an incident with a rock about two years ago.

