Felony Arrest Of Man Throwing Brick At D-A’s Office

A Nevada City man has been arrested on a felony vandalism charge for throwing a brick at the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office building. The office is located on Commercical Street. Police Sergeant Sean Mason says they went there at around 1:30am on Tuesday. Not long after that, they saw 30-year-old Jeremy Jenkins, across the street in Robinson Plaza…
Mason says the brick hit a glass door…
Mason says it didn’t appear that the glass was actually shattered. But he says since the damage still exceeded 400 dollars, that meant Jenkins could be booked for a felony. He also says it’s not the first time that the D-A’s office building has been damaged, that he recalls an incident with a rock about two years ago.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines