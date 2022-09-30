Felony Charge Dismissed Against Coulter

Some better legal news for Grass Valley City Council candidate Mathew Coulter. Nevada County Assistant District Attorney, Cami Lisonbee, says the most serious charge has been dismissed, regarding an altercation Coulter had with a couple of building contractors four weeks ago. That was felony battery causing serious bodily injury…

In the incident, the contractors said Coulter was trespassing, while also filming their building of a new business on South Auburn Street. The contractors told police that Coulter refused to leave and attacked one of the contractors, including biting him several times. He also reportedly had a knife. Lisonbee says Coulter still faces one misdemeanor battery charge and bail has been significantly. But Coulter remains in jail. Meanwhile, she also mentioned that he is still facing one felony charge in a separate incident that occurred last December…

And Lisonbee says Coulter is also still facing four misdemeanor charges for violating restraining orders, including those filed by public officials.