Felony Charge Filed In Hit and Run Death

A filing decision has been made by the Nevada County D-A’s Office, regarding the 18-year-old Grass Valley girl arrested in the hit and run death of a skateboarder that happened over the Halloween weekend. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says it’s a felony case against Madison Felhaber…

It’s currently one felony hit and run charge, similar to the charge Felhaber was booked on. She’s accused of striking 15-year-old Pasley MakonenWoodard, also from Grass Valley, by a car she was driving on Alta Street near Dolores Drive, early Saturday morning. Felhaber fled the scene immediately after the collision CHP Officer Mike Steele says Felhaber was reported to have been driving at a high rate of speed. But he has no other details, at this time, as to exactly how the accident occurred or the circumstances….

Steele says Felhaber turned herself in about 12 hours later and made a statement that included confessing to the accident.