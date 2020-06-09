< Back to All News

Felony Complaint Filed Regarding Illegal Dump

Jun. 9, 2020

Nearly eight months after a large, illegal dump site was found, the Sierra County District Attorney’s Office has filed a felony complaint. The complaint has been filed against Michael Miller and the Original Sixteen to One Mine. The complaint says they knowingly and unlawfully disposed of hazardous wastes underground, including arsenic, benzene, and an unknown toxic substance. A news release says the wastes are alleged to have been buried, along with drums of used oil and diesel fuel an various appliances, for which Miller and the Mine have also been charged with misdemeanors. The Mine has also been charged with disposing of hazardous wastes onto the ground, in the form of mercury from broken lamps and arsenic.

