Felony Election Fraud Charge Dropped

The second of two people charged with felony election fraud in Nevada County will not be prosecuted. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says it’s been determined that 60-year-old Celeste Pechar, of Nevada City, made an innocent mistake when she voted in this county, as well as Santa Clara County, during the June 2016 election…

Walsh says Pechar had moved from Santa Clara County because of family health issues in this area. But he says there was no innocent error regarding the other case…

That was 48-year-old Deidra Vrooman, a resident of North Carolina, who voted in both Nevada and Alameda Counties, also during the June 2016 election. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 44 days in jail.