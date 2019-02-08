FEMA Deadline Approaching For Camp Fire Victims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reminding victims of last November’s Camp Fire that time is running out to sign up for federal government assistance. With thousands of homes destroyed in that blaze, FEMA spokeswoman LaTanga Hopes says the government can help in a variety of ways…

The deadline to apply is February 15. Hopes says you can start the process by phone or online…

The original deadline to apply was January 31, but Hopes says part of the reason for the extension was so that FEMA could reach out to outlying areas like Nevada County in case some victims relocated here, and hadn’t heard about the FEMA opportunity. Hopes says FEMA has also closed its Disaster Recovery Center in Oroville, but the centers in Paradise and Chico remain open.

