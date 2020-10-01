FEMA Disaster Declaration For Jones Fire

Nevada County has been added to the August federal wildfire disaster declaration. County Office of Emergency Services Program Manager, Paul Cummings, says that means they can request funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program regarding the Jones Fire…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

Cummings says the county’s reimbursement of costs would be no higher than 25-percent, and perhaps as low as six-percent…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

The FEMA Public Assistance has been expanded to also include permanent repair work or replacement of infrastructure. That could mean the rebuilding of roads, bridges, water-control facilities, buildings, equipment, utilities, and parks and recreation facilities.