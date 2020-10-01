< Back to All News

FEMA Disaster Declaration For Jones Fire

Posted: Oct. 1, 2020 12:42 AM PDT

Nevada County has been added to the August federal wildfire disaster declaration. County Office of Emergency Services Program Manager, Paul Cummings, says that means they can request funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program regarding the Jones Fire…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

Cummings says the county’s reimbursement of costs would be no higher than 25-percent, and perhaps as low as six-percent…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

The FEMA Public Assistance has been expanded to also include permanent repair work or replacement of infrastructure. That could mean the rebuilding of roads, bridges, water-control facilities, buildings, equipment, utilities, and parks and recreation facilities.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha