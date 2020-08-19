FEMA Funding Help For Jones Fire

The Jones Fire has already sparked federal assistance. Jenn Tamo, with the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, says FEMA has authorized use of the grant money, which covers up to 75-percent of the millions of dollars in costs…

The county has received similar financial help in the past more major conflagrations, including the Lobo and McCourtney Fires. Tamo says the grants do also require 25-percent local matching money…

At the time the state submitted the request, it stated the fire threatened approximately 350 homes, as well as multiple historical and cultural sites, a school, the county jail. and high-voltage transmission lines serving multiple communities along Highway 49.