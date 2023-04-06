Fentanyl Overdoses Campaign Launched

Efforts in Nevada County to reduce the growing number of fentanyl overdose deaths are being stepped up becoming even more organized. Public Health Program Manager Toby Guevin says a multi-sector, broad-based coalition of over 20 local organizations has launched the “Know Overdose” campaign, to further expand education and knowledge. He says fentanyl affects all age groups in all communities…

Narcan is the common brand name for naloxone, a medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. Guevin says many people still underestimate the effects of fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It was first introduced in Nevada County about three years ago and has become more prevalent in the street drug supply, overall…

In 2019 there were no accidental overdose deaths involving fentanyl in the county. But in 2020, the number jumped to 19, and there were 17 in 2021 as well as 2022. Since the summer of 2020, many organizations have started including Narcan in their first aid kits, training staff and community members on how to use it, and becoming distributors through the state’s Naloxone Distribution Project.