Fetus Murder Charge Against Nevada County Man

Posted: Jun. 9, 2020 6:19 PM PDT

Murder of a fetus has now been added to felony domestic violence charges filed earlier this year against a Nevada County man. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says 43-year-old Mark Yeager had allegedly attacked his pregnant ex-girlfriend, in February, at a Cascade Shores home…

Walsh says the victim had a miscarriage the next day…

Walsh says the victim was over four months pregnant and it had been a normal, healthy pregnancy. He says medical experts felt her chances of a miscarriage, at the time, were less than five-percent before she was assaulted. If convicted, Yeager faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

