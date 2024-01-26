Few Adults Falling For Shoulder Tap Operations Here

Once again, few Nevada County residents appear to be falling for the Sheriff’s Department’s Shoulder Tap Operation, designed to reduce underage drinking. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says only one person was cited out of one store location each in Penn Valley and Grass Valley…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

During a previous operation late last year only two people were cited. They’re conducted by agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Sheriff’s Department. A minor under the direct supervision of the Department stands outside a liquor or convenience store and asks an adult customer to buy them alcohol. The minor also indicates they are underage and can’t make such a purchase. If the adult agrees they can be fined a minimum of one-thousand dollars and have to serve 24 hours of community service. Meanwhile, Quadros says deputies and agents also made education visits to four ski resorts in the Truckee area to check on their liquor licenses…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

ABC suggests licensees also offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers.