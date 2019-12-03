< Back to All News

Few DUI Arrests Accidents Thanksgiving Weekend

Posted: Dec. 2, 2019 5:25 PM PST

Despite a partly stormy Thanksgiving weekend, no major accidents were reported in Nevada County by the Grass Valley office of the California Highway Patrol, on Highways 20, 49, and 174…

Sergeant Clifford Bratcher says his department also made only three DUI arrests for the Maximum Enforcement Period, between 6pm Wednesday and midnight Sunday, which is similar to recent years…

Bratcher says the occasional heavy rains may have also kept more drivers off the road. He also credits Cal Trans for doing a good job of keeping roadways clear.

