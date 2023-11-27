< Back to All News

Few Major Traffic Problems Here Holiday Weekend

Posted: Nov. 27, 2023 12:34 PM PST

Another fairly quiet Thanksgiving weekend in Nevada County for traffic issues. CHP Officer Jason Bice says there were only three accidents reported for the Maximum Enforcement Period, which runs each year from Wednesday evening at 6 until midnight Sunday night. But collisions with deer are fairly common this time of year…

click to listen to Officer Bice

There were only three DUI arrests. A year ago, there were two accidents that caused major injuries. Bice says dry weather usually helps, as do all the speeding tickets handed out, which were around 50….

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says only three motorists were ticketed for distracted driving, such as using a hand-held cell phone. The statewide numbers haven’t been released yet.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha