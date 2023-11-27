Few Major Traffic Problems Here Holiday Weekend

Another fairly quiet Thanksgiving weekend in Nevada County for traffic issues. CHP Officer Jason Bice says there were only three accidents reported for the Maximum Enforcement Period, which runs each year from Wednesday evening at 6 until midnight Sunday night. But collisions with deer are fairly common this time of year…

There were only three DUI arrests. A year ago, there were two accidents that caused major injuries. Bice says dry weather usually helps, as do all the speeding tickets handed out, which were around 50….

Bice says only three motorists were ticketed for distracted driving, such as using a hand-held cell phone. The statewide numbers haven’t been released yet.