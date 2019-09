Good numbers in Nevada County from the Labor Day Weekend Maximum Enforcement Period…

click to listen to Officer Steele

And California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says there was only one DUI arrest, and that was related to alcohol. This year’s enforcement period had a stepped up focus on driving under the influence of drugs…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele did not have last year’s numbers for comparison. The Enforcement Period ran from Friday evening at 6 until midnight on Labor Day.