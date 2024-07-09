Few Serious Heat-Related Illnesses Here

Despite one of the longer stretches of extreme high temperatures in recent summers, Nevada County’s Public Health Officer says there have been no heat-related hospitalizations or deaths. But Doctor Sherilynn Cooke says there have been a significant number of illnesses linked to dehydration…

Heat exhaustion, which is essentially dehydration, has symptoms that include heavy sweating, weakness and cool, pale, or clammy skin. Also a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, and fainting. And Cooke says in addition to seniors, many people may not be aware of the adverse effects for pregnant women…

Cooke says you should drink lots of water even if you’re not especially thirsty and that alcohol and caffeine can dehydrate. And, of course, another vulnerable population is the homeless. The county had cooling centers open from July third through the seventh.