< Back to All News

Few Serious Heat-Related Illnesses Here

Posted: Jul. 9, 2024 12:11 AM PDT

Despite one of the longer stretches of extreme high temperatures in recent summers, Nevada County’s Public Health Officer says there have been no heat-related hospitalizations or deaths. But Doctor Sherilynn Cooke says there have been a significant number of illnesses linked to dehydration…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

Heat exhaustion, which is essentially dehydration, has symptoms that include heavy sweating, weakness and cool, pale, or clammy skin. Also a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, and fainting. And Cooke says in addition to seniors, many people may not be aware of the adverse effects for pregnant women…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

Cooke says you should drink lots of water even if you’re not especially thirsty and that alcohol and caffeine can dehydrate. And, of course, another vulnerable population is the homeless. The county had cooling centers open from July third through the seventh.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha