Few Veterans Are Accessing Benefits

With over eight-thousand veterans in Nevada County, there continues to be various challenges in providing services for them. Speaking on KNCO’s “Insight” on Tuesday, the county’s Veterans Services Officer, David West, says staffing has been augmented…

click to listen to David West

But West also reminds the public that only 23-percent of local vets are actually accessing their benefits, which is below the nationwide rate of 27-percent…

click to listen to David West

West says there’s a lot of misinformation out there. So, he says the county’s Veterans Services Office has stepped up outreach more than ever before, knowing that many veterans will not be coming in for help. About a year ago, the county was welcomed into a cohort of 80 communities across the country who say they’re in the “last mile” of ending homelessness for a specific population. West says although they never reached their functional zero goal by Veterans Day last year, the numbers have been consistently staying below 30.