< Back to All News

Few Veterans Are Accessing Benefits

Posted: Aug. 17, 2022 12:32 AM PDT

With over eight-thousand veterans in Nevada County, there continues to be various challenges in providing services for them. Speaking on KNCO’s “Insight” on Tuesday, the county’s Veterans Services Officer, David West, says staffing has been augmented…

click to listen to David West

But West also reminds the public that only 23-percent of local vets are actually accessing their benefits, which is below the nationwide rate of 27-percent…

click to listen to David West

West says there’s a lot of misinformation out there. So, he says the county’s Veterans Services Office has stepped up outreach more than ever before, knowing that many veterans will not be coming in for help. About a year ago, the county was welcomed into a cohort of 80 communities across the country who say they’re in the “last mile” of ending homelessness for a specific population. West says although they never reached their functional zero goal by Veterans Day last year, the numbers have been consistently staying below 30.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha