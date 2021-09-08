< Back to All News

Fewer Accidents DUI Arrests Labor Day Weekend

Posted: Sep. 8, 2021 12:38 PM PDT

It was a less busy Labor Day Weekend for the Highway Patrol in Nevada County. Officer Mike Steele says they responded to eight accidents, with no fatalities, compared to 13 a year ago, with one fatality…

Five of this year’s eight crashes involved injuries. Last year, five of the 13 collisions caused injuries. Steele also says there were no DUI arrests, compared to two last year. He says prescription drug use while driving has been a growing concern…

Steele says traffic volume can also influence the numbers. And that was likely lower this holiday weekend, with the national forests closed, due to the wildfire danger, meaning no recreational activities allowed. South Lake Tahoe was also still evacuated from the Caldor Fire. And, overall, conditions in the Sierra were smoky.

