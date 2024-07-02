Fewer Illegal Fireworks Citations Here

Nevada County’s longtime ban on fireworks appears to be working well, at least in Grass Valley. Fire Chief Mark Buttron says such activity has been declining, perhaps due to recent years of wildfires and extremely dry summers and early falls. He says hardly any citations were handed out on the days before the Fourth of July last year, which he says have been more likely than on the actual holiday…

Buttron says most people fire officials have encountered with fireworks are from outside the area and are often unaware that they’re completely outlawed…

Fire officials say while fireworks are a traditional part of summer celebrations, there are many safe alternatives you can enjoy. That includes Glow-in-the-Dark parties, which feature the use of glow sticks, LED balloons, and other light-up decorations. There are also environmental concerns from shooting off fireworks, which can contribute to air and noise pollution, also adversely affecting pets and wildlife.