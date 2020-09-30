< Back to All News

Fewer Stray Dogs At Sammie’s Friends

Posted: Sep. 30, 2020 12:31 AM PDT

Coronavirus restrictions at Nevada County’s animal shelter continues to have an impact this year, but not always in a negative way. Sammie’s Friends Director Liz Taylor says they still only allow one member of the public inside at a time with a stray and by appointment only. But that’s kept the dog population down…

Taylor says they’re asking the public to courtesy list an animal before dropping it off. Meanwhile, most of the shelter’s volunteer staff is back…

But Taylor says it’s been difficult to spay and neuter cats and kittens in a timely manner. She says cats are always more difficult to foster because they have more trouble adjusting to a new living environment.

