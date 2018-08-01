< Back to All News

Fewer Summer Problems At Scotts Flat Spillway

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 12:52 AM PDT

A year ago, the Scotts Flat Reservoir spillway was closed, due to an unusual spike in illegal activity. They installed a chainlink fence topped with barbed wire, as well as a locked gate. It was then re-opened in November, after a lot complaints from residents and public officials, while alternative access routes were discussed. The assistant general manager for the Nevada Irrigation District, Greg Jones, says it’s been quieter this summer and there haven’t been as many problems reported…

Meanwhile, NID’s Maintenance and Resource Committee has been meeting monthly all year to come up with other options, including a new trail. But Jones says no recommendation to the Board of Directors is imminent…

Jones says it’s also uncertain whether the spillway gate will ever be closed again, even when there’s an agreement on alternative access. He says a new trail wouldn’t be available until the fall of next year, at the earliest.

