Field Set For June Election

The field is set for the June election in Nevada County. There are four candidates for two seats on the Nevada City City Council, three opponents to be the next Sheriff and Clerk Recorder, and one competitive race in a Supervisor district. The final deadline for candidates to file was late last week in races where no incumbent was running. Registrar of Voters Sandy Sjoberg says the next step is to put the Voter Information Pamphlet together…

There will be three measures on the ballot, although no one will vote for all three of them. Measure D is a bond measure in the Grass Valley School District, Measure E would raise the sales tax in Grass Valley from a half-cent to a full penny, and Measure F would be a cannabis tax in Nevada City. Several offices, like County Assessor, Auditor-Controller, and Tax Collector have incumbents running unopposed, and Sue Hoek will be unchallenged to replace the retiring Hank Weston on the Board of Supervisors. Sjoberg says with a vote-by-mail only election this time, there are some key dates coming up…

The county has also just released the locations for the vote centers that will be open four days before the election. There will be two in Grass Valley, one in Nevada City, one in Penn Valley, one in South County, and one in Truckee. There will also be several drop-off locations for you to leave your ballot, if it’s too late to mail it in. Election Day is June 5.

