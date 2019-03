A close call for the driver, as well as a homeowner, after a fiery crash in Grass Valley Friday afternoon. Fire Captain Rob Bundy says for unknown reasons the female driver veered her car off Ventana Sierra Drive and crashed into a tree, with the car igniting by the side of a home…

Bundy says there was no structural or fire damage to the home. But the tree crashed into the garage, that did cause some damage. The condition of the driver was not known.