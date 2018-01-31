< Back to All News

Fiery Head-On Crash Closes Hwy 20 At Nevada City

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 11:44 AM PST

Highway 20 is closed, from Nevada City to the I-80 junction, because of an accident that occurred around 10 this (Wed.) morning. CHP Officer Chris Nave says it’s a head-on crash, about half-a-mile east of Bowman Lake Road, which is about four to five miles west of 80…

Officials from environmental health and fish and game have also been called out…

Nave says it will be at least a few more hours before the accident is cleared.

