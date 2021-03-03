< Back to All News

Fifth Straight Month Of Below Normal Precip

Posted: Mar. 3, 2021 12:16 AM PST

More discouraging precipitation news from the Department of Water Resources. It says February marks the fifth straight month of below-normal rain and snow. The latest snowpack survey shows it’s down to 62-percent of average in the Northern Sierra, compared to 69-percent a month ago. And, statewide, DWR Public Information Officer Chris Orrock says it’s dropped nine points to 61-percent…

Orrock also points out that there have been only two atmospheric rivers this winter, which we’ve increasingly been relying on for our water supply, because of climate change…

Reservoir storage is only 55-percent of normal for Oroville Dam, 68-percent for Lake Shasta. But closer to home, the water picture is better. The Nevada Irrigation District says their snowpack is 79-percent of average, with overall reservoir storage at 84-percent.

