Fight The Bite Mosquito Campaign Launched

Even though this is the driest time of the year, one of the wettest and snowiest winters on record has meant a larger-than-normal mosquito population. Nevada County had the first West Nile Virus-positive dead bird report, along with nine other counties. There have been no human cases here. But the county has launched a “Fight the Bite” campaign. Environmental Health Director Amy Irani says it doesn’t take much water for mosquitos to breed…

Irani says mosquitoes can breed in as little as half-an-inch of water. And she says geography won’t really help you…

Take the usual precautions, especially if you’re recreating near sunrise and sunset. That includes wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and repellent. Also, make sure door and window screens have no ripped or torn sections.