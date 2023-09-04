< Back to All News

Fight The Bite Mosquito Campaign Launched

Sep. 4, 2023

Even though this is the driest time of the year, one of the wettest and snowiest winters on record has meant a larger-than-normal mosquito population. Nevada County had the first West Nile Virus-positive dead bird report, along with nine other counties. There have been no human cases here. But the county has launched a “Fight the Bite” campaign. Environmental Health Director Amy Irani says it doesn’t take much water for mosquitos to breed…

Irani says mosquitoes can breed in as little as half-an-inch of water. And she says geography won’t really help you…

Take the usual precautions, especially if you’re recreating near sunrise and sunset. That includes wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and repellent. Also, make sure door and window screens have no ripped or torn sections.

