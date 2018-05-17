Fill the Trailer Food Drive at Grocery Outlet

Normally, you probably think about needy families during the holidays, but hunger is present all year round. This weekend, Interfaith Food Ministies is collecting food through it’s ‘Fill the Trailer’ drive, hosted by Grocery Outlet…

Kate LaFarriere with Interfaith says the drive starts tomorrow (Friday) and runs through Sunday, and you’ll be able to meet all the churches that make up I-F-M, and ask them questions…

Grocery Outlet is located at 616 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Interfaith has over five thousand registered families that are given food at times throughout the year. LaFarriere says about one in seven families in Nevada County are food insecure.

