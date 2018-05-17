< Back to All News

Fill the Trailer Food Drive at Grocery Outlet

Posted: May. 17, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

Normally, you probably think about needy families during the holidays, but hunger is present all year round. This weekend, Interfaith Food Ministies is collecting food through it’s ‘Fill the Trailer’ drive, hosted by Grocery Outlet…

Listen to Kate LaFarriere 1

Kate LaFarriere with Interfaith says the drive starts tomorrow (Friday) and runs through Sunday, and you’ll be able to meet all the churches that make up I-F-M, and ask them questions…

Listen to Kate LaFarriere 2

Grocery Outlet is located at 616 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Interfaith has over five thousand registered families that are given food at times throughout the year. LaFarriere says about one in seven families in Nevada County are food insecure.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha